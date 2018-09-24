Fire displaces 15 in Jay

JAY - As many as 15 people are without a place to stay after a fire gutted an apartment building on Church Street Sunday morning.

According to Jay Fire Department Chief Mike Booker, a four-apartment, two-story building at 12 Church Street is a total loss after a blaze tore through the walls and ceilings Sunday morning. The fire was reported at 9:16 a.m. by a first-floor resident, Booker said, with JFD and several other local departments responding. It is believed that the fire started in a kitchen on the first floor, although a specific cause was not known as of Monday morning.

In addition to Jay, departments from East Dixfield, Wilton, New Sharon, Fayette, Farmington, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Chesterville and Turner all sent firefighters and equipment. Booker described the blaze as "difficult" to fight, with crews having to tear through sheetrock inside the structure to get at the fire. It spread inside walls and ceilings, Booker said, adding that the building was likely a total loss.

No residents or firefighters were hurt in the fire, although two cats were lost. American Red Cross of Maine said Sunday that they were working with 15 people impacted by the incident to provide food, shelter and other essentials. The building itself, owned by Jody Diaz, was insured.

Booker said that JFD and the State Fire Marshal's Office would be returning to the building today to investigate the cause of the fire, as is typical for structure fires.