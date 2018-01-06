Wilton fire displaces mother and children

WILTON - A fire reported Saturday afternoon left a mother and two children out of home for the night, with firefighters battling the blaze in sub-zero weather.

A residence at 367 Main Street in East Wilton saw excessive damage after a fire that started in the bathroom traveled into the kitchen. Both rooms, including all of the childrens' clothes, were harmed by the fire but the majority of the damage will come in the next hours with sub zero temperatures expected to reach -14 degrees.

"It was cold. I haven't thawed out yet," Wilton Fire Chief Sonny Dunham said.

Wilton responded to the report with three trucks, and was met by trucks from Farmington, Jay and East Dixfield. The fire was under control within 20 minutes, but due to broken windows and needing to remove the front door, Dunham said the low temperatures will surely freeze pipes.

"It's gonna be a mess," Dunham said.

American Red Cross has indicated that it will aid the residents in the short-term.

He alerted the owner of the building, who lives in Arizona, of the incident.

Dunham will meet with the Fire Marshall on Monday morning to begin determining the cause of the fire.