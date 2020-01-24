Fire Marshal’s Office: Bollard severed propane line

FARMINGTON - A bollard installed to protect an air conditioning unit severed an underground propane line outside of the LEAP Inc. office building at 313 Farmington Falls Road a few days prior to the Sept. 16, 2019 explosion that killed one and injured several, the State Fire Marshal's Office announced Friday morning. Investigators said they were not able to determine what sparked the explosion.

According to information released by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, four bollards in all were installed outside of the building on Sept. 10 by Techno Metal Posts of Manchester. Each of those bollards, a post used to direct traffic, was sunk about seven feet into the ground, leaving three feet above the ground, McCausland said. Each bollard was 4 inches thick but had an auger head that was 10.5 inches wide, allowing the posts to be drilled into the ground. The bollards were placed five feet away from the building to protect an external air conditioning unit, drilled into the paved parking lot.

The fuel line was buried underneath the building's parking lot, running from an external 500 gallon tank located at the rear of the property to a rear corner of the building's basement wall. The line was buried at a depth of 2.5 to 3 feet, McCausland said, noting that the parking lot had been paved after the installation of the line in the summer of 2019. The line was encased in a plastic protective sleeve.

Investigators believe that the auger head of one of the four bollards severed the propane line on Sept. 10, 2019. On Sept. 13, the Friday before the explosion, Lord found that the 500 gallon propane tank was empty. C.N. Brown, the supplier for the building, was called and the tank was filled just before noon that same day.

On Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, a maintenance worker spent a short time in the building that morning and felt dizzy. That worker and Lord checked the tank again, once again discovering it empty. Lord contacted Farmington Fire Rescue, opened doors and windows in the building and told LEAP staff members to evacuate the building. Previously, Fire Marshal's Office investigators said that the propane permeated the ground and then entered the basement. Propane has a distinctive odor due to an additive incorporated into the fuel, but investigators believe that the odor may have been filtered out by the soil.

Farmington Fire Rescue arrived at 8:13 a.m. Some firefighters joined Lord in the building's basement to search for the source of the leak - previously, investigators indicated that Lord was with Capt. Timothy "TD" Hardy, Capt. Scott Baxter and firefighter Joseph Hastings when the explosion took place - while others checked the rest of the building to make certain it was vacant. When the explosion occurred, Capt. Michael Bell, 68, was on the first floor while Fire Chief Terry Bell was near the rear door of the building and Deputy Chief Clyde Ross and firefighter Theodore "Ted" Baxter were both outside the building, in the parking lot.

The explosion took place at 8:28 a.m. McCausland said that while investigators had determined the source of the leak, the spark for the explosion remains unknown.

"Although investigators have pinpointed what caused the damage to the gas line, the source of ignition that sparked the explosion cannot be determined," McCausland wrote in the statement. "There are a number of possible sources of ignition, including disruption of electricity, a light switch, furnace or static."

Criminal charges are not anticipated in relation to the explosion, investigators said Friday. Investigating agencies included the Farmington police and fire departments, Maine State Police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Maine Attorney General’s Office, the Maine Fuel Board, which oversees fuel storage, and the Public Utilities Commission, which oversees the Dig Safe program.