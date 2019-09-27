Fire Marshal’s Office: Leak in propane line responsible for explosion

FARMINGTON - The State Fire Marshal's Office believes that a leak in a buried propane line was responsible for the Sept. 16 explosion that killed a Farmington Fire Rescue captain, injured several other people and destroyed an office building on the Farmington Falls Road.

According to information released by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephen McCausland, investigators located the leak in the line buried under the building's paved parking lot. The line ran from a propane tank located at the rear of the property into the basement of the building. Propane was used in the building as fuel for the furnace and water heater.

"Investigators last week conducted several tests on the propane line which revealed a significant leak and they continue to work on what caused that leak," McCausland wrote.

McCausland's statement also provided further information about the explosion, which destroyed a building that housed the administrative and training facilities for LEAP, Inc. That acronym stands for Life Enrichment Advancing People; the organization supports adults with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities. The office building had recently opened after an expansion project that began in 2018.

McCausland said that the propane tank had been most recently filled on Friday, Sept. 13, with nearly 400 gallons of propane. However, the tank was empty Monday morning prior to the explosion, when it was examined by the LEAP maintenance supervisor Larry Lord and a second LEAP employee.

Investigators believe that the leaked propane permeated the ground beneath the parking lot, then entered the basement. Propane has a distinctive odor due to an additive incorporated into the fuel, McCausland noted, but investigators believe that the odor may have been filtered out by the soil beneath the parking lot.

Previously, officials indicated that Farmington Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 8:07 a.m. after receiving a report regarding a gas smell. Lord had already evacuated the building of other employees. The explosion occurred minutes after the department arrived.

Investigators say that Lord, 60, was in the basement of the building with Capt. Timothy "TD" Hardy, 40; Capt. Scott Baxter, 37; and firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24; when the explosion took place. Capt. Michael Bell, 68, was on the first floor. Fire Chief Terry Bell, 62, was near the rear door of the building, and Deputy Chief Clyde Ross and firefighter Theodore "Ted" Baxter, 64, were both outside the building, in the parking lot.

Capt. Bell was killed in the explosion. Lord was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he remains in critical condition. With the exception of Ross, who was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital, treated and released, the other firefighters were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Hardy, Hastings and firefighter Baxter have since been released and returned home; Capt. Baxter and Chief Bell remain hospitalized in serious and fair condition, respectively.

"The work continues to determine how the line was damaged and what sparked the leaked propane in the building that created the explosion," McCausland said Friday.

McCausland said that more than 100 interviews have taken place, as investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office continue to work with personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Farmington fire and police departments and the Maine Solid Fuel Board. The site was released by investigators on Sept. 19.

Information about a number of different benefit events and ways to donate to support those impacted by the explosion can be found here.