Fire on Middle Street displaces four

FARMINGTON - Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a Middle Street address Saturday night, after a fire in a garage spread to an attached house. The family of four escaped safely, but the buildings are believed to be a total loss.

According to Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell, 9-1-1 was contacted by Angela Whelpley, who lives at the residence at 287 Middle Street with her husband, John, and her two children. Angela Whelpley noticed the fire in the garage Saturday evening, Bell said, and the family left safely at roughly 9:25 p.m. By the time Farmington Fire Rescue arrived, Bell said, the attached garage was totally involved.

"All there was, was flames," Bell said. While the house is still standing, Bell estimated it was likely beyond repair with both fire and water damage, although some items may be salvageable. No one was injured by the fire.

Farmington had a relatively light turnout with 13 firefighters responding, Bell said, and relied upon mutual aid response from Chesterville, Jay, Wilton, Industry, New Sharon, Temple and Strong. Central Maine Power sent personnel to turn off the power to the house. NorthStar EMS was at the scene, as is typical for fires. Farmington Police Department was also at the scene.

Bell said that the exact cause of the fire may never be known due to the damage to the garage. State Fire Marshal's Office personnel were at the scene investigating, as is typical for structure fires.

Bell said that the Whelpley family had other local family and that Red Cross was therefore not contacted. The residence was insured.