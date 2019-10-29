Firefighter injured in explosion returns to Farmington

FARMINGTON - The last firefighter injured in the Sept. 16 explosion at an office building on the Farmington Falls Road returned home Tuesday.

Capt. Scott Baxter, 37, was the last member of the Farmington Fire Rescue crew injured in the blast to be released from a medical center. Baxter was previously discharged from Maine Medical Center in Portland on Oct 14, almost a month after the explosion destroyed the LEAP Inc. administrative and training center as firefighters and a LEAP employee investigated the smell of gas in the basement area.

Investigators believe that propane leaked out of a buried line that ran from an external tank to the building, permeating the ground beneath the parking lot and then entering the building's basement. That tank was filled with nearly 400 gallons of propane on Sept. 13, but was discovered to be empty on the morning of Sept. 16, prior to the explosion. The cause of the leak and what sparked the explosion remains under investigation.

The explosion killed Capt. Michael Bell, 68, and sent six more firefighters to the hospital. Deputy Chief S. Clyde Ross was treated and released at Franklin Memorial Hospital, while Capt. Scott Baxter, Chief Terry Bell, Capt. Timothy "TD" Hardy and firefighters Joseph Hastings and Theodore "Ted" Baxter were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, Baxter was in the basement of the building with Hardy, Hastings and maintenance supervisor Larry Lord when the explosion took place.

Lord was taken to Mass General with injuries that included severe burns, broken bones and other critical injuries, according to information posted to a gofundme site. His condition was upgraded to serious two weeks ago.

