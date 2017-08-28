First annual Foothills Fest brings music, food and crafts to fairgrounds

FARMINGTON - Beginning a new tradition this year, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce hosted Foothills Fest Saturday at the Farmington Fair Grounds on High Street.

The event brought a wide regional collection of craftsmen, musicians, chefs and business owners to the fairgrounds for a day of mingling with Franklin County residents. More than a hundred participants gathered for the event, including many families with young children.

"We really wanted to make it a family friendly event," President of the board Mike Blanchet said.

In addition to food, music and crafts, the event brought a 60 ft. inflatable obstacle course for children to enjoy.

The event was planned in place of the annual Home and Leisure show, which has happened for roughly the past twenty years. Blanchet said the Foothills Fest was designed for more interaction between local business owners and the public, and that he hopes the new tradition will stick.