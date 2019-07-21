First annual Her Festival bringing women together in Rangeley

RANGELEY - Some Californian warmth will be filling the hills of Rangeley this fall as West Coast resident Stephanie Chee Barea launches the first annual Her Festival held at Mountain Star Estate.

Barea was born and raised in Maine and has been slowly making her way back after ten years of living in the Sunshine State where she owns and operates a yoga studio. Appropriate to its collaboration, the Her Festival will aim to draw a community of women together "to shine in their full brilliance" Barea said.

"There are some really amazing, creative, vibrant women here and it's just a matter of getting them all together," she said.

The 4-day experience will include a variety of movement workshops, focused on, but not limited to, the basics principals of yoga. Running from Oct. 11 to 14, Barea said she chose fall specifically for its special feel, as well as it being a full moon weekend. The weekend will include meditation, chanting, dance and story telling in addition to a variety of movement-focused workshops.

"In some ways I don't know what this will look like yet, but I believe many of us are doing the same work. We see the life force is a little bit under threat and there's a drive within me to remember that this life force is sacred, for ourselves and for the future," Barea said.

Barea said she hopes to make this annual event that will draw not only Californians but local women as well, possibly with a focus on generational participation. The female-focused event will include the option of staying the night at Mountain Star Estate- a woman-owned, renovated farmhouse event space- and will be catered by Classic Provisions which is also owned by a woman.

"It's a little bit of coincidence and a little bit of fate that two women-owned businesses are coming together to make this happen," Barea said.

For more information about Her Festival, or to register, click here.