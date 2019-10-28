First annual Outdoor Recreation Job Fair at UMF meets the needs of the students

FARMINGTON - The first annual Outdoor Recreation Job Fair was held on the University of Maine at Farmington campus today drawing a crowd of students to the Olsen Student Center.

Ten businesses displayed their offerings and scouted for future employees, including representatives from L.L. Bean who parked their well-known "Bootmobile" on South Street. The event compliments the Outdoor Recreation Business Administration major, which was started in 2009 to meet the needs of the outdoorsy student population.

"It's a very unique program. There isn't one like it across the country," professor Frank Engert said.

Engert and Clyde Mitchell co-coordinate the department and initiated the start of the program ten years ago. The team met with the Maine Office of Tourism, ski resorts, Maine Huts and Trails among others who described what they needed to see more of in the local workforce.

"We designed the program around what they needed, to match the skill sets they were look for," Mitchell said.

The outdoor recreation industry was not looking for more students who knew how to ski well, or had gone rafting before, they needed students who also knew how to keep a budget, market a business or balance a checkbook. So Mitchell and Engert began teaching business classes specifically geared toward the world of outdoor recreation.

Monday's job fair was the first of its kind, but is looking to grow as the number of students majoring in ORBA grows too.

"It's focused on the outdoor-minded students, but it's really for everyone. This is an outdoor-minded area," Career Services Director Stephen Davis said.