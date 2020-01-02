First baby born in Franklin County from Rangeley

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomed the first Franklin County baby of 2020, Henry Nickolas, late Wednesday evening. Dr. Susan Kearing and nurse midwife JennieLea Hanna of Franklin Health Women’s Care attended the birth of Henry, an 8 pound, 1.5-ounce baby boy who was born at 11:44 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Henry is the second child for parents Carina and Eugene of Rangeley.

As Franklin Memorial Hospital’s first baby of 2020, Henry’s family was presented with a quilt and infant spoon, as well as a baby frame, a 4-piece clothing set, Zutano pants, and animal print and alphabet prints provided by the Calico Patch.

In addition to the distinction of being one of the first babies born in 2020 in Maine, Henry will be awarded a $500 Alfond Grant that my go toward the child’s future higher educational expenses. For additional details go to NextGenforME.com.

