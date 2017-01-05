First Franklin County baby of 2017 born at FMH

FARMINGTON - Franklin County welcomed its newest resident Tuesday afternoon with the birth of Jemma Jade Gauthier of New Sharon, the first baby of 2017. Parents Lydia and Christopher Gauthier head home tonight with their tiny baby girl to begin the long journey of parenthood.

“I’m nervous about the purple crying phase, where they just cry so hard their face turns purple. It might not happen, but I’m trying to prepare myself for it,” Christopher Gauthier said.

Jemma was born after a medically-induced nudge due to her smaller than average size. At only 5 pounds, 13 ounces, the small but mighty girl made a quick entrance after a mere eight hour labor.

Her parents chose the name Jemma after hearing it on a TV show.

“She’s our little gem,” Christopher commented.

As a welcome present, businesses around Franklin County filled a toy wagon with donated gifts for the family to take home. The wagon included items such as baby hats, a handmade quilt, a gift card for groceries and a $25 deposit for an account with Bangor Savings Bank.

“Jemma is getting all kinds of stuff,” Lydia Gauthier said.

Little Jemma is being welcomed by numerous excited cousins both locally and in New Hampshire, as well as a Grammie right across the street who is looking forward to her first granddaughter.