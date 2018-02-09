First Free Family Ski Night at Titcomb Mountain is tonight

FARMINGTON - Local area residents interested in a free night of skiing at Titcomb Mountain are in luck this month, with free ski evenings planned for Feb. 9, 16 and 23.

The Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County will be sponsoring free family ski nights this Friday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 23. Franklin Savings Bank will be sponsoring a free ski evening on Friday, Feb. 16. Nordic and Alpine tickets can be acquired at no cost at the front desk in Titcomb Mountain's lodge. All three events run from 4 to 8 p.m. each Friday.

Ski and snowboard rentals are available on site for $15 per evening, as long as supplies last.

Additionally, Feb. 16 is the start of the Chinese New Year, and Titcomb will be featuring a specially-themed menu that evening. A rail jam, a collaboration between Titcomb and the Riders Club, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening.

General manager Seth Noonkester said that Titcomb Mountain had just received 10 inches of fresh powder and had added moguls on one side of the Main slope. The ski slope will be opening all of its trails Saturday morning.

Other upcoming events include extended, 9 to 4 p.m. hours for vacation week, Feb. 19 through Feb. 23. On Friday, Feb. 23, the mountain will be operating normally until 4 p.m., when the four-hour, free ski event will begin.

Titcomb will also be hosting a spaghetti supper from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 31. There will also be the annual Light Parade down the Main at 7:30 p.m.

Questions about any upcoming events can be directed at Titcomb by calling 778-9031.