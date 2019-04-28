First sightings

I had my first warbler sighting of the spring season. Here is a photograph of beautiful pine warbler. (Laura Ganz)
Killdeer. Farmington. (Joe Hall)
White-throated sparrow. Farmington (Joe Hall)
Brunswick Topsham green bridge under deluge. There is a plan to replace it. Maybe Mother Nature is taking care of that. (Jane Knox)
Color has come back to our bird feeder. (Jane Knox)
The call of the loon, Wilson Lake (Jim Knox)
Being a little cute? A Pine Warbler, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Keeping a close eye out in Wilton. A broad-winged Hawk. (Jim Knox)
Ladybug - a colorful favorite. Farmington. (Joe Hall)