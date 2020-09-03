Fit Girls adapt to at home programming

WILTON - In leu of an in person after school program, Fit Girls will be offering "program kits" to interested young people in the area. The decision to not run the after school program follows policies set forth by Regional School Unit 9, but the program has adapted for an at home version.

The six-week course will be run similarly to Fit Girl's summer camp, using Carolyn Marsden's book "Moon Runner" as a theme. Girls will have the opportunity to be "active, creative, joyful and healthy" all while staying at home in their own yards and neighborhoods. Programming will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. 22.

Registrants will receive a Fit Girls Kit with a copy of the book, daily outdoor and indoor activities, Fit Girl challenges, a runner/walker journal, happy thoughts and a Family Fit Girl Challenge. This program is intended for girls in 4th through 6th grades, registration is first come first serve and comes at no cost due to a grant through the Onion Foundation. Franklin Savings Bank sponsors pedometers for the girls to track progress. Girls are asked to commit to completing the program.

"This is our way of providing friendship, keeping active and healthy, while navigating through the pandemic this summer," organizer Deb Aseltine said.

If your girl wants to sign up to take part and receive a program kit, visit their website here before Sept. 12. Registration can be found on the contact page. The girls in RSU 9, grades 4, 5 and 6 will also receive flyers that may be returned to school. The appropriate information and permission waiver will be emailed accordingly. Any questions, please email wiltonfitgirls@gmail.com.