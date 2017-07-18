Fit Girls- building confidence and having fun

WILTON - When Chelsea Seabold joined Fit Girls five years ago, she never predicted the impact it would have on her life. The now junior at Mt. Blue High School attributes many of her healthiest habits to the program, aside from her love of running.

"I've applied my love of running to everything in my life. You can be a runner and also do all sorts of other things," Seabold said.

Seabold has evolved into an avid dancer, but still runs often, including with the Fit Girls every day at summer camp.

"I like to give back. It had such a big influence on me and it was so inspiring to see girls all around you bonding over the same thing," she said.

At summer camp, the girls pile into one of the cozy cabins at Kineowatha Park. Deb Aseltine gives them direction on the day's activities- focused this year on the book Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Fit Girls is not just about encouraging a love of running, it incorporates reading into the program with things like their Fit Lit Library. Each summer the campers get to bring home their own copy of the book, donated by a supportive community member.

"There's no pressure to read, but we encourage it. It's the same with the running- it's non-competitive and fun," Aseltine said.

The girls work on collages of their ideas for the main character's garden, coloring next to each other and building friendships. Tomorrow the girls will work on painting quilt squares for a Friendship Quilt to be raffled off at their October 5K fundraiser.

In between art activities, the group of 23 do yoga and run laps together around the fields at Kineowatha. They are also provided a snack, all at no cost. Aseltine launches into the day's physical activity, rounding the girls up for some yoga. Before beginning she asks if everyone has eaten breakfast.

"Your body is like a car, and what do cars need?" She asks the girls.

They holler out answers of food and fuel, connecting the importance of breakfast to their day's exercise.

Another crucial aspect to the program is the focus on confidence building. Through games and encouragement, the girls are taught the importance of good self-esteem.

"It gives them the chance to see the value in themselves," Aseltine said.