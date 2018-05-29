Fit Girls program finishes up sixth year

WILTON - Fit Girls wrapped up its sixth year in Regional School Unit 9 this spring, as the growing program continues to help girls in Grades 4, 5 and 6 by giving them opportunities to stay healthy and continue to have positive self-worth.

Introduced in 2013 at Academy Hill School in Wilton, the program combines reading and running to create an environment where elementary age girls can feel safe to share and build friendships. A number of local clubs, businesses and individuals support the program, which runs on volunteers to avoid charging participants.

The girls are encouraged to gain the confidence to run a 5K at the end of each six-week program. This spring the girls participated in the Androscoggin Hospice 5K in Auburn and donated $450 for the Hospice House event. The girls raised the funds through a Read-a-thon in April. In addition, the girls collected jars of peanut butter and jam to help support the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s PB and J program to help stock local food pantries. Both activities gave the girls the opportunity to learn about giving back.

This year’s curriculum promotes self-respect and improved good health. More than 80 girls participated in the fall program and more than 60 girls this spring.

"There is a great need for consistent afterschool programs that offer opportunities to learn a life- long skill like running and develop self- esteem with the goal of having fun," Fit Girls Director Deb Aseltine said. "Our volunteers are trained coaches who give of their time each week. A great volunteer can make all the difference. They can inspire, lead, show compassion, share enthusiasm and listen. They take time to encourage."

The program's volunteers include Tiffany Baker, Marcia Parker, Tina Davis, Johanna Ernst, Merrily Welch, Katie Perry, Ali Butler and Patti Murray.

At the end of season recognition dinner, the girls were asked what they learned in Fit Girls this year. Some of the responses included: "running with your friends is really fun,"

"Running, reading and caring is what Fit Girls is all about," Aseltine said.

Fit Girls is a zero -cost program for the girls to participate and Aseltine acknowledges all those who help to make this possible. Please visit the Fit Girls of Wilton Maine website: www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org for updated information about the program and the upcoming Run and Read into Summer Camp July 16-20 at Kineowatha Park in Wilton and if you are interested in donating to the program.