Fit Girls Summer Camp meets author Kate Beasley

WILTON - During the past week, Fit Girls Summer Camp, now in its sixth year, was held at Kineowatha Park. Fit Girls provides an opportunity for girls to engage in a week of running, wholesome games and activities, and the reading of a story, this year- Gertie’s Leap to Greatness by Kate Beasley.

In the story, the main character is a determined, persistent and brave girl who never gives up. Some characteristics that Fit Girls promotes and encourages. Kineowatha Park provided an ideal backdrop for the camp. It was a great place for the girls to share the book, which is a story of kindness, friendship and learning to navigate relationships.

On Wednesday, the Fit Girls received a visit by the author, Kate Beasley from Claxton, Georgia. She answered questions and signed the girl’s books and provided each girl with a hard copy of her second book.

“I am so proud that my book was chosen for this year’s camp and I was completely thrilled to spend a day with the Fit Girl campers. The girls were so welcoming. I love the camp’s focus on developing healthy habits and a love of reading while having fun with friends. I wish I could be a camper here!” Beasley said.

Under the direction of Deb Aseltine of Wilton, the summer camp mission is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle, which coincides with the Fit Girls after-school program. It gave the girls a real camp experience.

"The running and reading program builds self-esteem and confidence and helps girls connect with, and give back to, their community,” Aseltine said.

Aseltine would like to thank the Onion Foundation which provided support to bring this summer camp to the girls in our communities. Also, she would like to acknowledge Frank Donald of the Wilton Recreation Department for the support and use of facilities, and the assistance from a very kind friend for providing additional support. In addition, Aseltine would like to thank volunteers Adele Hardy, Marcia Parker, Kamryn Joyce and Chelsea Seabold for their valuable contribution to the summer camp.

The Fit Girls after school program will begin its eighth season in September at Academy Hill, Cascade Brook School and Cape Cod Hill School for 4th and 5th graders and Mt. Blue Middle School for 6th graders.

Sign-ups will be held at school Open Houses. For more information about Fit Girls, please contact Deb Aseltine at wiltonfitgirls@gmail.com and visit us at www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org.