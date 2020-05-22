Fit Girls to offering Fit Girls Survivor Kits’ in July

Fit Girls is excited to announce the registration for the week-long Fit Girls Summer Activity Program in lieu of the summer camp held in previous years. The new program will take place during the week of July 13-17.

Each girl will receive a Fit Girls Survivor Kit with a great book; daily outdoor and indoor activities; Fit Girl Challenges; a runner/walker journal; happy thoughts; and even a Family Fit Girl Challenge. The program is available for girls entering 4th, 5th and 6th grades in the fall 2020. All of this is in keeping with the Fit Girl summer camp mission of keeping active through running and reading while creating a wonderful fun-filled adventure.

This is not a virtual event. All of the girls who register on a first-come first-serve basis will be eligible, but survivor kits will be limited. The girls will receive a box (delivered to their home) with instructions with daily activities for the week. As with other Fit Girl after school programs, there is no cost to the girls as the organization receives grant funding to support programming. In order to participate in this activity, Fit Girls do require a commitment to complete the program. This is important as where space is limited, organizers do not want to take a space away from someone who might want to join.

"We are very excited to be able to offer this program and we hope girls will want to receive a Survivor Kit and take part," Fit Girls' director Deb Aseltine said. "It is our way of providing friendship, keeping active and healthy, while navigating through the pandemic this summer."

If your child wants to sign up to take part and receive a Survivor Kit, please contact us through our email by June 6 at wiltonfitgirls@gmail.com or visit our website at www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org. We will then email the appropriate information and permission waiver. Any questions, please contact us.