Five nominated for Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute

FARMINGTON - In 2012 when Olympia Snowe decided to retire from the U.S. Senate, she turned her attention to giving back to the people of her home state of Maine. She resolved to focus on helping young women develop the leadership skills that would not only allow them to reach their full potential, but also benefit all of Maine in the years to come.

This year Mt. Blue High School has nominated five young women from the sophomore class, Kayleigh Brisard, Kahryn Cullenberg, Molly Harmon, Julia Hatch and Lexi Mittelstadt, to join the program. In November, they will attend an intensive one-day session in Bangor where the girls will meet Senator Snowe and hear her story, meet Olympia’s Leaders from across the state, and work on the theme “My Values."

The mission of Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute is to elevate the confidence and aspirations of high school girls by helping them to build the leadership, collaboration and problem solving skills needed to become successful in their lives, families, careers and communities. High school girls from around the state are selected to participate in this three-year program where they will meet monthly with trained advisors to explore and communicate their values and the role those values play in their everyday lives. They will also have the chance to learn from dynamic female role models, acquire leadership skills and consider opportunities that they may not have known existed.