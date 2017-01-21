Flag policy approved for Mt. Abram

KINGFIELD - The MSAD 58 school board approved a first reading of a new policy regarding flags on school property during Thursday night’s meeting at Kingfield Elementary School.

The policy was created after the removal of the POW/MIA flag from Mt. Abram High School. The flag had previously flown for 20 years before being taken down. After extensive research and consultation with Maine School Management lawyers, Superintendent Susan Pratt reported that the only two flags recommended and required to be flown by statute is the American Flag and the state of Maine flag.

However, out of respect for local veterans the new flag policy will allow the POW/MIA flag to be raised once again under certain guidelines.

“Written requests can be made to display other flags at a school provided the flags are Congressionally approved by the U.S. Congress and the organization or individual seeking the flag display files the appropriate form and attaches a timeframe and plan for upkeep of the display. If an organization or individual seeks to have a flag displayed, they must provide and install a dedicated flagpole and flag to MSAD 58,” the policy reads.

After approval of the first reading with a slight amendment to wording, the policy will be presented to the board for final approval at the next meeting.

“I have learned a lot about flags,” Pratt said. “All these years we haven’t even been flying it correctly. We want to do it right.”

Veterans representing Kingfield Post 61 voiced their appreciation to the school board for putting the effort in to resolve the issue.

For the second consecutive year Kingfield Elementary School is being awarded Gold Level status in the 5210 Let’s Go program implemented by the Healthy Community Coalition. The nationally recognized program helps to prevent child obesity by encouraging students to eat healthy and exercise.

The award recognizes that the school is reaching five of the priority goals established by the program, such as limiting unhealthy snack choices for classroom celebrations, prohibiting the use of food as a reward and providing opportunities to get physically active every day. Kingfield Elementary is the only school in Franklin County that has reached this level.

“We’re really proud of the kids,” Principal Kim Ramharter said.