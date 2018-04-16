Flamingos return for Mt. Blue Music Boosters fundraiser

FARMINGTON - As spring arrives through western Maine, some familiar birds will be popping up in the yards of local homes next week.

Flocks of flamingos will be appearing throughout local communities, as the Mt. Blue Music Boosters' annual fundraiser runs from April 21 to April 29.

For a $15 donation, participants can order a flock of flamingos to be planted on another person’s front yard, where the flamingos will stay until the next evening. The plastic birds will arrive and depart in the darkness of night.

Proceeds from the venture will go towards providing scholarships to Regional School Unit 9 students for the purpose of attending summer music camps and private music lessons. Funds are also used to help defray the costs of attending state music concerts, as well as for buying and/or repairing musical instruments for students to use.

Those interested in participating can call Michelle Guillaume at 491-3030 and reserve a flock today.