Flat Track racing comes to Farmington after 20 years

FARMINGTON - Roughly 300 people filled the stadiums at the Farmington Fairgrounds this month to watch, and celebrate, the return of flat track motorcycle racing. The June 1 race was the first held in Maine in roughly 20 years according to coordinator Rick Smith and the Franklin County United Bikers of Maine.

Motorists gathered from all over New England in anticipation of the competition, one rider coming all the way from California to mark his forty-fourth race. The dirt track and smooth-tired bikes compete for speed during the six laps around the track.

"People had a lot of fun. It was a win/win for the community and will hopefully get people more involved. It's something people want to see," Smith said.

Results of the competition are as follows:

Open Amateur

First -5- Jim myrick Auburn

Second -19- Philippe Trudell Trios Rivieres, Canada

Third -46- Chet farrow Tynsboro, MA

Open Professional

First -88- Matt Beland Brookfield, MA

Second -24- Andrew Reddington Hopkinton, MA

Third -98- Shawn Ford Repentiguy, Canada

Senior

First -65-Dick Mitchell Jeffersonville, VT

Second -14- Jeff swenson Grantham, NH

Third -5- Jim myrick Auburn

Vintage

First - 5 - Jim Myrick Auburn

Second - 59 - Rick Reed Corcoran, CA

Third - 46 -Chet farrow Tynsboro, MA

450 Professional

First -88- Matt Beland Brookfield, MA

Second -98- Shawn Ford Repentigny, Canada

Third -24- Andrew Reddington Hopkinton, MA

Overall

Matt Beland Brookfield, MA