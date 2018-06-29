FMH employee honored as Distinguished Alumni of KVCC

FARMINGTON - An employee of Franklin Memorial Hospital was recently honored in front of roughly 2,000 people as the 2018 Distinguished Alumni of Kennebec Valley Community College at the school's graduation last month.

Theresa Desjardins graduated from KVCC in 2013 with a degree of Occupational Therapist Assistant. Under normal circumstances, her story may have flown under the radar, Desjardins becoming just another one of the faces in the crowd of 2,000. But her story stood out as a commendable one to the staff she worked with throughout her years at KVCC.

Not only did Desjardins begin her college education at the age of 48, she began it after successfully battling two bouts of cancer.

"I was intrinsically motivated to push forward and meet my goals, regardless of the looming prognosis," Desjardins said during her speech.

It was her journey through surviving cancer that brought Desjardins to her dream of becoming an OTA. After her second diagnosis, Desjardins was forced to leave work on disability, an outcome she struggled with. She said she couldn't accept just sitting through the battle and began her own research of treatment options. That was when she found OT, a practice she tributes much of her recovery toward, as well as her ability to go back to work.

She began taking the core courses for the OTA program at KVCC- classes such as chemistry that she hadn't had since high school.

"I just kept passing the core classes. I kept telling myself: whatever happens, happens, just push forward," she said.

After graduating, Desjardins learned that her local hospital, FMH, where she dreamed of working, didn't hire OTAs. She took the news to heart, and began fighting her way into a position, using similar motivation that got her through sickness. Desjardins began working with FMH shortly after, and has been an advocate for the OT program ever since.

Four years later, when Desjardins was yet again diagnosed with another form of cancer, she hardly missed a beat.

"People look at someone who has survived hardship as this awesome person, but I don't see it that way. I just get up and put my shoes on everyday," she said.

Her "tenacity, persistence, grace and personal leadership" were just a few of the qualities that made OTA Department Chair Diane Sauter-Davis nominate her former student for the award.

"You are truly my hero. You have lived through so much and are thriving. With grace, dignity and belief you have taken responsibility for your life," Sauter-Davis wrote.