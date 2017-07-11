FMH leaders talk unification at public forum

FARMINGTON - Staff members and executives of Franklin Memorial Hospital discussed the potential unification of it and other MaineHealth organizations under a single board of trustees and financial structure at a forum Tuesday evening.

Roughly 40 healthcare professionals and community members gathered at FMH's Bass Room to attend a panel discussion and question and answer session. The hospital's interim Chief Executive Officer Timothy Churchill; Dr. Jay Naliboff, vice president of medical affairs; Clinton Boothby, the chair of the Franklin Community Health Network; and Dr. Heidi Decker of the Western Maine Family Health Center of Livermore Falls, sat on the panel with Bill Caron, the president of MaineHealth.

In December 2013, FCHN's board of directors voted unanimously to join MaineHealth, an organization that represents hospitals and healthcare providers throughout the state, including Maine Medical Center in Portland. According to FCHN leadership's at the time, decision was made in part to deliver better care while controlling costs; FCHN announced in September 2013 that it had operated at a $7.2 million loss over the course of the previous fiscal year, resulting in a number of positions being cut.

The merger had benefited the local hospital, Boothby said Tuesday, as FMH had been able to leverage the expertise of MaineHealth, call upon additional legal resources and realize some cost reductions due to the larger economy of scale. The hospital has remained largely independent from MaineHealth in many ways, maintaining its own budget, governing itself via a local board of directors and generating and spending revenue as a separate entity.

Over the past eight months, however, Franklin Memorial Hospital and nine other organizations have been discussing reorganizing under a single Board of Trustees, combining resources across the $2.4 billion MaineHealth system. On the other side is the potential loss of local control; while a local governing board would oversee some aspects of FMH, governing authority would rest with a MaineHeath Board of Trustees.

Small, rural hospitals like FMH have been impacted by the aging Maine population, with patients requiring more complex care that isn't always covered by Medicare and Medicaid. This results in a cost shift that pushes up the costs for other patients, a trend further exacerbated by charitable care: providing emergency, life-saving care for those that can't afford to pay. Additionally, more and more surgeries and more complex procedures are being conducted in larger hospitals such as Maine Medical Center. These are procedures that tend to make money for smaller facilities, but those dollars are flowing south.

"Hospitals like ours are significantly challenged across the country," Boothby said.

Churchill noted that the 36 hospitals in Maine showed a total, combined profit of $29 million. However, he said, if one removed the two largest facilities from that list - Maine Medical Center and Eastern Maine Medical Center - the remaining 34 hospitals showed a $50 million loss.

"The payment structures are stacked against us," Naliboff said, noting that the demand for care remained constant but inadequately supported financially.

A combined financial system could allow for more support for smaller hospitals. The potential downside for FMH would be a loss of local control. MaineHealth would maintain a local governing board for each community, with those directors overseeing the credentialing of providers, the quality of care and assisting with preparing budgets and undertaking local fundraising. The MaineHealth Board of Trustees would be the organization's governing authority, overseeing the financial structure and be the employer for approximately 18,000 personnel.

At least one representative to the Board of Trustees would be from each member organization for the first five years. After that, a nominating committee would select new trustee members.

Residents addressing the panel asked questions about maintaining quality control, standardizing billing across the entire system and how to ensure that the system's leadership remained accessible to the community. Responding to a question, Caron said that there were no plans to change the local identity of organizations such as FMH or NorthStar EMS. Naliboff said he was not concerned that FMH could be converted to a first aid center, shipping surgical and orthopedic services off to larger facilities.

"I think it's a way of preserving our current system and preserving our current services," Naliboff said.

People with questions or comments about the unification proposal are encouraged to contact Churchill through the hospital. The current timeline has the member organizations deciding whether or not to unify in the fall of this year. If the MaineHealth organization did unify, the actual corporate structure would come into being near the end of 2018.