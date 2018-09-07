Following a tough budget process, MSAD 58 seeks feedback, ideas

KINGFIELD - MSAD 58 is holding a series of workshops with residents this fall, seeking feedback and ideas to improve efficiency following a difficult budget season earlier this year.

Thursday's workshop was held at Kingfield Elementary School, with two future events planned for Mt. Abram High School and Phillips Elementary School. Residents were provided with some demographic and school funding information by Superintendent Susan Pratt and then broke into small groups to discuss how to build a more efficient school district. Pratt said that after a "really tough budget process" earlier this year, a number of suggestions and arguments had been exchanged throughout the communities. She was hoping to bring that discussion out from "under the table," and develop some usable feedback for the school board.

"This is really about hearing your voices," she told those in attendance.

Earlier this year, MSAD 58 residents approved a $9.39 million budget, after voting to increase the Regular Instruction cost center by $123,585. The budget had been proposed at $9.29 million, a .9 percent decrease, but even that decrease would have represented a 10 percent increase the local share, or $356,000. That's due to decreases in state subsidy relating to fewer resident students, as well as fewer tuition students, and an increase in the education mil rate. In Phillips, residents saw a 1.2 mil increase in their tax rate, up to 22.9 mils. In a notice officials released along with tax bills, they said that the MSAD 58 tax bill had increased by $129,000, compared to a $7,000 increase for the municipal budget and a $5,000 increase for the county budget.

"Though the school has its challenges with operating within a state guideline to obtain subsidy funding, a different angle needs to be approached to more realistically meet our education costs," Phillips town officials wrote in the notice.

One of the biggest challenges facing MSAD 58 is the decline in enrollment. State subsidy is tied to student population, so each resident student the district loses represents less state money for programming. Each out-of-district student the district loses, whether it be an Unorganized Territory student or someone from one of the billable communities: Eustis, Carrabassett Valley, Highland Plantation and Coplin Plantation, represents less tuition.

In 2008-09, the district had 795 students in its four schools. That figure does not incorporate the Statton Elementary School's 97 kids, as the town of Eustis left the district in 2013. The current school population, as of Wednesday, was 647, a loss of 148 students in 11 years.

Of those 647 students, 482 of them are residents of the four MSAD 58 towns: 66 from Avon, 100 from Kingfield, 136 from Phillips, and 180 from Strong. Pratt developed a cost-per-resident statistic that simply divides each town's local assessment by its number of resident students. Strong's cost-per-resident was $5,457, Phillips was $7,008, Avon was $7,110, and Kingfield was $15,022. Kingfield pays more than the other towns locally due to its higher valuation; the state therefore provides less subsidy. Across the entire district, the state pays roughly 56 percent of the MSAD 58 budget.

In addition to the demographic issue, Pratt outlined the condition of the four schools in the district, all of which need some work. Mt. Abram High School, located in Salem, was built in 1968. While a renovation project utilizing significant state funding improved indoor air ventilation issues, the building also needs roofing improvements, bleacher updates, parking lot and driveway repairs and Americans with Disabilities Act updates. The district spends $142,118 annually in operating costs on MAHS.

Kingfield Elementary was built in 1979 but remodeled in 1999 and 2002 - those improvements included adding more space. Issues at KES include carpeting in some of the classrooms, repairing the entryway, flooring updates and improving some of the classroom ventilation issues. The district spends $88,445 annually in operating costs at Kingfield Elementary.

Strong Elementary is the oldest building, having been constructed in 1951, but it was completely renovated in 1998, a series of improvements that Pratt said included replacing most of the walls and windows. Required improvements include new window sills, carpeting in the classrooms and halls, some repair to the rubber membrane roof, and work on the driveway. The district spends $92,928 annually in operating costs at Strong Elementary.

Phillips Elementary was built in 1987, with an addition completed in 2003. Like Mt. Abram, it was the beneficiary of a renovation project that addressed several issues last year. Some issues that remain include some roof work, playground updates and new flooring in the ceramic tiled hallway. The district spends $95,770 annually in operating costs in Phillips, although that encompasses the space used by the school as well as central office, which is located there.

Following the presentation, Pratt asked those in attendance to respond to three prompts. The first asked residents for suggestions and ideas that could help the district run more efficiently. The second asked those in attendance to design a school district for MSAD 58's resident students; it then asked them how that design would change to encompass bringing in the non-resident students. Finally, those in attendance were asked to what other information they would like to see.

A number of questions asked during the presentation focused on tuition rates. The district is paid $9,302 for a secondary student from the U.T., and $8,996 for an elementary student. The rates for the other 186 "billable students" from Carrabassett Valley, Eustis, Highland Plantation and Coplin Plantation were dependent on the agreements signed between those communities and the MSAD 58 board, Pratt said.

Similar meetings have been scheduled for Oct. 25 at Mt. Abram High School from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 29 at Phillips Elementary School from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additional meetings are also possible, Pratt said, but those two are the only ones scheduled for now.