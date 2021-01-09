Following positive COVID-19 tests, three schools make remote learning announcements

RANGELEY - Rangeley Lakes Regional School students will go to fully remote learning next week, following an announcement that an individual associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19. MSAD 58 has also announced that some students at Kingfield and Phillips Elementary School will go to remote learning, following a positive test.

RLRS' administrators indicated in a notice released Saturday that due to the number of staff members in quarantine and awaiting test results, the school would be utilizing remote learning from Jan. 11 through Jan. 15. Sports and extra-curricular activities are also cancelled for the next week. RLRS said that more information regarding lunch delivery and remote learning work/devices will be sent out on Sunday afternoon.

MSAD 58 Superintendent Todd Sanders also released a letter, indicating that an individual associated with Kingfield and Phillips Elementary Schools had recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, middle level students and staff at Kingfield Elementary School and pre-Kindergarten students at Phillips Elementary School will also go to fully remote learning next week.

The MSAD 58 release indicated that either the district or a state representative would call everyone identified as a close contact to an individual that tested positive, while RLRS' release said that all close contacts had already been called.

