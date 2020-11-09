Food City moves into Tranten’s

FARMINGTON - A downtown staple has changed hands as of last week; Tranten's Family Market was officially sold to Food City who took over management last Friday. The Trantens sold the Kingfield location of their store in June, stating that it was simply "the right time".

Food City Northern Region Manager Lee Nile said the company would have likely taken over that location as well if they had known about the opportunity. Food City, headquartered in Lewiston, owns seven other locations. The Main Street site will be the company's eighth store, which allows for more options when it comes to products and pricing, Nile said.

"It seemed like a good opportunity for us. We need a store downtown, it's as simple as that," Nile said.

Nile is a "Farmington boy" and said he shops at the small grocery store three days a week. When he found out the Trantens were not going to renew their lease, he presented the idea to his boss, Food City CEO Zak Sclar. According to Sclar, the change of hands has been a pleasant one.

"We have big shoes to fill, though," he said.

Food City has no intention of making big changes anytime soon. Nile said they will do their best to keep the selection of local produce and other products that the Trantens have been able to offer. Both Sclar and Nile stressed the transition period as being a time to gather information and "do things right".

"We're taking our time with understanding what the public wants and is looking for," Sclar said.

New signage and a grand opening will take place later this month, Nile said.