Foot and Paddle: A fall overnight hike in the Bigelow Range

Patches of blue and bursts of sun break through a streaky gray sky, as I make my morning way up the Safford Brook Trail in the Bigelow Preserve. A few steps from the trail, Safford Brook pops, rattles, “harrumph’s”, as the waters from two days of rain hurtle their way towards Flagstaff Lake, behind me. I carry a backpack with overnight gear, destination Little Bigelow Mountain and the Appalachian Trail campsite on its north end.

Each year I go on a late all overnight hike in the Western Mountains of Maine. The shoulder season offers supreme quiet, a time of serenity, and a beauty of its own. I treasure the gold and amber hue that the low-lying fall sun casts upon the bold green conifers and the leaf-shedding hardwoods. Birds that summer in Canada are migrating south over the Maine flyway - a chance to see winged ones that will not pass this way again for many months. When the weather forecast predicts dry weather for two days in a row, I am off to the mountains.

Little Bigelow, elevation 3040’, rises in the 36,000 acre Bigelow Preserve, at the northeast end of the Bigelow Range. It receives less attention from hikers than its dramatic 4000+ foot elevation neighbors, Avery Peak and West Peak, but has a beauty unto itself. It is hardly “little”, making up in length what it lacks in height. The Little Bigelow ridge stretches for 6.7 miles, much of that distance rugged high ledge, with a half-dozen viewpoints over Carrabassett Valley, towards the south lying mountains, including Vose by Kingfield, the New Vineyard and Strong Mountains; and north and west over the highest peaks of the region – our “Four Thousand Footers”.

As I ascend, I find that the fall leaf drop has opened up vistas northward over Flagstaff Lake – views that obscured during the summer season by thick canopy. The former fire tower peak of Flagstaff Mountain rises on the horizon, beyond the lake. All but overhead, the imposing promontory “Old Man’s Head” looms on the approach to Avery Peak from this side of the range. I have ascended Avery by that steep route over the years, but it is not on my itinerary this day.

I reach Safford Notch, 2.4 miles from the trailhead in 1.5 hours. Here the Safford Brook Trail ends at a junction with the Appalachian Trail (AT). A right turn heads in the direction of Avery Peak. Turning left, my choice, takes me through the boulder-strewn notch, where house-sized blocks lie scattered after tumbling from the sharp cliff face of the “Old Man”. I pass a side trail to an AT campsite, and after the briefest of interludes from ascent, begin the long climb to the heights of Little Bigelow.

Soon I meet four other hikers, two sets of couples. One pair is backpacking the AT southbound after an October start at Mt. Katahdin. Their goal is “hike as far as we can before freeze-up”. Who knows when that might be? Northern Franklin County has already had plowable snow this season. They appear well equipped and experienced. We exchange trail information – it is their first time ever in the Bigelows - and they are on their way. The other couple is day hiking, and will descend Safford Brook Trail – a long one-day outing, but they are in good spirits

The work begins as the trail roughens. In places I resort to “four-point” work, using both hands and both feet to clamber up steep pitches. In one particularly sharply angled section I remove my pack, raise it over my head to wedge it in a high crack, scramble upward to retrieve it, load up, and continue on my way. I traverse a half-mile section where the forest floor, glacial erratic boulders, and the fir and white birch are draped in deep green sphagnum moss. The trail here proceeds across the north-lying slope, which is in shadow from the sun for much of the year. In this ecological niche, cool, moist, and shadowed conditions support these many moss communities.

The first overlook provides me a view down towards the headwaters of Stratton Brook, to the south; and of Sugarloaf. Burnt Mountain, and Mt. Abraham/Abram. I enjoy a glimpse through the trees of Avery Peak and West Peak, and beyond to the Crocker Range. This view will open up all the more as I gain more elevation and reach more open ledge. At my next stop a flock of Canada geese honk overhead, skimming over the ridge, heading south towards Sugarloaf, holding their distinctive v-formation. In a moment they become specks in the sky, then fade from sight. I marvel at their journey. It would be a full day’s work, at least, for me to walk from where I stand to the summit of Sugarloaf. They close the distance in minutes.

A sign, in a thickly wooded section of the ridge, marks the true summit of Little Bigelow. Welcome to the eccentricities of the Maine Mountains – where the highest spot may be wooded, and a lower site offers a view of a hundred miles.

The views are far from finished, as I continue to reach ledge outcrop after outcrop, each offering a different angle of outlook – back along the Bigelow Range, and down to the valley below – where the last of the afternoon sun plays on the birch and popple. In a few days that landscape will be gray and green. For now, I enjoy the colorful show. I linger at these viewpoints. With a high camp planned I have no rush to descend to the base of the mountain.

The sun slips into cloud cover in the direction of Mt. Abraham (Abram). The light changes. I move along steadily, but with care. Those days of rain, and the snow of a week prior, have left sections of rock slippery. “Go slow to go fast.” Is a multipurpose saying that applies here. Why rush and risk a fall? Besides, I have a headlamp. Should darkness fall before I reach my camp, I am equipped to find my way.

The trail, to this point a long ridge traverse over the heights of Little Bigelow, begins a steady descent, broken by – you guessed it – yet more viewpoints. One looks eastward towards Stewart and Round Mountains, with a view towards the Carry Ponds. Another brings Flagstaff Lake, Blanchard Mountain, and Picked Chicken Hill into view.

Out of the quiet gurgles the flow of a branch stream to Bog Brook. The trail parallels it for a time, until I reach a small clearing and the junction of the side trail to Little Bigelow Lean-to. I cross the brook, which is running high, by careful rock step, and ascend to a gentle knoll, site of the Adirondack style shelter, and nearby tent sites. I am the only one here.

I lay out my sleeping bag and pad, and prepare supper by headlamp as night falls. After eating, I make some tea, turn off the light, listen to the quiet of the night.

Light back on, and time next for some journaling, before lights out – at 7 p.m.! The night grows cold, but my gear keeps me warm. I sleep well.

A person can sleep for only so long! I awake at 5 a.m., more than two hours before sunrise, make breakfast, pack up, and head down the trail, by headlamp, at 6:00 a.m. To hike through darkness by headlamp is a unique time. My points of contact with my surrounding are my footfalls, and what the beam of my light. reveals. It is a bit of a “trust walk” though safe enough if I do not hurry. Twice I flush a grouse, to both of our surprises, I imagine. I note the changing sounds of the brook, as it flows nearer, than farther away. The nearby forest is a dark mass – out of which individual trees form silhouettes as the predawn light comes up.

In good time I reach the end of the trail, on the East Flagstaff Road, and head back to my truck, four miles away. This road walk, on remote gravel road, shouldering its way above the south shore of Flagstaff Lake, offers its own beauty.

With the leaves largely dropped along this stretch of forest, I have Flagstaff Lake views for much of the way.

A bird hunter drives by, stops, backs up, says hello, and we chat. I told him of the two birds I flushed earlier this morning, and wish him well. He offers me a ride – very much a Maine courtesy. I thank him, but I add that it is a good day and I I am enjoying the walk. “I do appreciate the offer.” We give mutual waves, and I walk on, reaching my own truck in another half-hour.

Before departing for home, I head down to the gravel beach at Round Barn, sit on a log a few feet from the water, look out over Flagstaff Lake, eat an apple from our apple trees at home. Rising wind blows across the lake raising the first whitecaps. Rain tomorrow? The Round Barn cove, sheltered from the wind by a sandy point, is quiet. I listen to the quiet for a time – and then rise to return home.

Trail Notes:

Little Bigelow Mountain may be reached by following the Long Falls Dam Road in North New Portland, north for 17 miles to the graveled East Flagstaff Road (sign). Continue on the East Flagstaff Road for one mile to the AT trailhead for Little Bigelow (sign), which is on the south across the road from a Bigelow Preserve campsite and parking area. An out and back hike of Little Bigelow Mountain may be made from this point.

To reach the Round Barn-Safford Brook Trail area, drive 4.1 miles farther. A Safford Brook Trail kiosk and designated parking spot are at the trailhead. The Round Barn beach and camping area are located just beyond the Safford Brook trailhead, reached by a gravel side road of 300 yards.

My loop hike totaled 12.9 miles: 7.5 miles day one, from Safford Brook; 5.4 miles from Little Bigelow Lean-to to East Flagstaff Road and back via a road walk to my vehicle, day two.