Foot and Paddle: A place of your own

North Crocker Mountain, with a summit elevation of 4228' feet is the second highest peak in Franklin County - only a strong coin toss lower than its far more widely known neighbor to the southeast, Sugarloaf, 4258' high. The Crocker Range, including two Crocker Mountains, North and South, and Stoney Brook Mountain, rises in Carrabassett Valley and Wyman Township, in remote country southwest of Stratton. The Appalachian Trail (AT) provides the only marked trail access, as it crosses the two Crocker summits on its route between the dramatic Bigelow Range northward, and the south-lying Sugarloaf-Spaulding and Saddleback Ranges.

In spite of its imposing elevation, and the impressive high-peak neighborhood in which it stands, the top of North Crocker receives no more than a brief pause by most hikers. If they stop at all, it is usually to take a photo of the summit sign, have a quick drink of water, and then move on to more miles, other peaks. The reason? The mountaintop is thickly wooded. Balsam fir rises well over head-high. “No views” say the many guidebooks or online reviews. Why linger here when striking views await farther along the trail?

Discovery: A Long View

Yet, there is a spot, just steps from the well-wooded summit, a spot that has become a quite special place to me, where on my third or forth hike of North Crocker over the years, I discovered one of the most remarkable views to be found anywhere in the Western Mountains of Maine. Poking around in the trees, investigating the scrubby ground cover, looking for animal signs, I notice a faint opening in the trees behind the summit sign, which I enter, finding a barely discernible footway.

No sign or blaze marks the way. There is only a bit of wear on the ground underneath the tree growth, similar to that of a game trail. The route descends sharply, heading west. As I move along, brushing encroaching fir branches side-to-side, curious. In no more than 100 feet I reach a place where the worn way levels out a bit on ledge. Here I stand at eye level above the surrounding forest, and I can see, as the saying goes, forever!

I look westward, toward distant Rangeley Lake, and well beyond; past the summit of Bald Mountain in Oquossoc (a bump on the landscape from this distance); twin-peaked Aziscohos Mountain, this side of the New Hampshire Border; to the mountains of northern New Hampshire - the Diamond Peaks and such.

There are more mountains on the distant horizon. A far, but distinct shape due west - Jay Peak in Vermont? It is entirely possible, for in the direction due west, there is no higher peak than North Crocker until Mt. Mansfield in Vermont, which is farther west, and south, of Jay Peak. With an elevation of 3858’, and a location just beyond the narrow triangle of northern New Hampshire. Jay could, indeed, be within view. To the northwest, closer to Maine, another high peak rises, which I take to be Mount Gosford in Quebec, 3914’ elevation.

The Short View

There is yet more to be seen from this one place, high on the west slope of North Crocker. Sunlight plays on a narrow slice of Mooselookmeguntic Lake beyond Rangeley Lake. The Saddleback Range lines the near view to my left. The long ridges of East Kennebago Mountain, Spotted Mountain and West Kennebago Mountain rise to my right.

Amidst all the high ground, the northern forest sweeps over the landscape, hues of green, undulating over foothills, carpeting the lowland. A few ponds, streams, and stretches of muskeg break the pattern, but only slightly so. There is not a human-made structure in sight. The forest predominates.

A Place of My Own

Few people know of this viewpoint but here it is. Now that I know of it, I aim never to reach North Crocker without spending time here. I call it a place of my own - not that it belongs only to me or that I don’t want others to know of it - because of its uniqueness, and a certain peace of mind that derives from the solitude I find here, the unending forest, even the three-state, two-nation perspective.

One of Many Places

As I hike and paddle about Western Maine, I come across many a place evident that others consider to be a place of ones own. Walking the trails of the Foothills Conservancy in Wilton one day, through meadow and fields by Wilson Stream and Wilson Lake, my wife and I meet a dear friend whom we have not seen in a few years. “I come here every day,” she offers; “this is a special place to me.”

Goldenrod and purple aster linger trail side; grey birch leaves are turning yellow; nearby low peaks roll off into the distance - Law Mountain, Varnum Mountain, the “other” Bald Mountain south of Weld, the “other” Saddleback Mountain in Carthage. A hairy woodpecker works the growth along the stream. The sun is warm on my face. There is no sound, save that of the padding of our footfalls, and a slight rise of the wind. Imagine that: she comes here every day. It is a public place, a public trail. Yet, to pour friend out for a walk that day, clearly it is a place of her own.

One day, while walking a way around Clearwater Lake, I follow a route to Pico Peak, a ledge outcrop rising above the lake to the east. Though I have lived in the area for decades it is my first time here. I follow a path through the mixed growth of rock maple, red oak, white birch, and other hardwoods, along with fir and remnant pine, step to the ledge and ... wow!

Here I stand on a perch high above the lake, at a midpoint between Moe’s Cove to the north, and Henderson Cove, to the south – which give the lake its distinctive “C” shape. The long ridge of Mosher Hill runs north-south beyond the lake. To the north rise the New Vineyard Mountains. Distant views take in Mt. Blue and neighboring mountains of Weld. Weld neighbors. Franklin County’s high peaks command the horizon.

I sit for a time, alone by a red maple sapling, the leaves turning scarlet. Far below, on the bright blue lake, cat’s paw winds move across the water. A single boat motors well below, but I hear no sound. The boat disappears around a point, the wake settles, disappears. So near to the bustle of town - five or six crow-fly miles to Farmington - but a place apart. In downtown Farmington later that day, I mention my time on Pico to a friend back I meet at the Post Office. “Pico? I was there just yesterday,” he replies, “ It is a special place to me.”

Unique Places – Some Complete with Chairs

So it is that when I am out and about I discover such places, worthy of lingering, and of return visits. Most often I am struck, on my own, of the uniqueness of place. Sometimes when I come upon such a spot I discover someone looking at a mountain view, or sitting beside a pond or stream, nearby water, or simply holding quiet in a glen in the midst of the woods.

I have even discovered chairs - kitchen chairs, folding lawn chairs, makeshift benches - in unlikely spots, carried to a place that one has chosen to be her or his own. While bushwhacking along the Carrabassett River one day I find, far from any road or marked trail, a folding chair by a tree in from the riverbank about 30’, far enough back so as not to be carried off by spring freshet. Nearby ground shows evidence of a timber harvest perhaps 10 or 15 years prior. Perhaps a logger chose this spot for morning coffee break, or a lunch spot, hauling in the chair in order to sit not far from the river, feeling its coolness, and watching the play of the sun on the water.

In winter, on backcountry skis, crossing a remote hayfield, I come upon a chair placed under a great rock maple, facing west, towards the setting sun. While hiking in to a distant, north Franklin County pond, on snowshoes I sit waterside on a plank placed over the rocks that some foot traveler has borne there to make a seat - and a place of ones own. On a Farmington hillside, not particularly remote, but still secluded, with a view over the Sandy River Valley and towards Mt. Blue, I discover a kitchen chair, complete with seat cushion. Someone comes here often.

Remote Picnic Tables

Then there are places which someone has quite intentionally set aside for other to enjoy, by hauling in lumber for a picnic table, building and placing it in a spot with a long view. I have found such a picnic table, offering a westward view on high ground in the hills of Temple, far from a vehicle road; on the Crommet Trail in Carrabassett, on the Owl’s Head Trail in Kingfield, and at the Onion Valley Overlook on the Fly Rod Crosby Trail in Sandy River Plantation.

Walk Cathedral Pines in Eustis, and there find benches joining two pines. Hike the Center Hill Trail in Mt. Blue State Park to sit on a log bench facing Mt. Blue itself. Walk, or paddle, to the point where the South Bog Stream Trail meets Rangeley Lake, and discover a bench with a long view up the lake, and a near look at the mouth of the stream and the wildlife that visit there.

Your Place?

How about you? Do you have a place precious to you where you go, for quiet, to step away from the busyness of the world? A place to go by yourself, but perhaps to bring your children, or grandchildren, or spouse, or anyone dear to you, to share the experience of this one place.

Such a place could be in your backyard, or not far down the road. It could be in our county’s remarkable remote country. There need be no cost. Arrangements are simple: perhaps a chair, a short plank, or a simple preparedness to sit on a rock or a log.

The only necessity is the inclination to seek such places, and to return to them,

thereby making them your own.

Foot and Paddle Tips for October

The month of October offers some of the best hiking and paddling weather of the year. When planning a hike for the end of the day, be aware of the time of sunset. Always carry a headlamp, even if you plan to complete your outing before dark. A turned ankle or twisted knee could slow a hiker, and result in late arrival. A headlamp is small and lightweight, and leaves the hands free.

Bird hunting season is underway, with other hunting seasons to follow. Wearing hunter orange clothing helps you to be seen by others, particularly in low light conditions.

On the water, wear your Personal Flotation Device - and wear it zipped and clipped such that it will not ride up over your head, or block your vision when you hit the water. If a boater takes a tumble into the water, the sharp chill of the season can debilitate the person quickly. It is all but impossible to put on a PFD once in the water. I carry a small boat horn that fits into the pocket of my PFD, in order to signal if I run into difficulty. I check the wind forecast as well as the temperature and stay off the water on days when high winds are expected. Always consider the direction of the wind on your return paddle.

Always inform a responsible person of where you are going, what time you will return, and whom to contact if you do not return at the appointed time.

Happy Trails! Happy Paddling!

Text and photos

Copyright 2020

Douglas Allan Dunlap