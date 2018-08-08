Foot-stompin’ fun at Rangeley Little Miss and Mr. Wood Chip Contest

By Liz Pimentel

Rangeley’s Maine Forestry Museum was the site of foot-stompin’ fun on July 27, as the 34th annual Little Miss and Little Mister Wood Chip Contest literally got off the ground. The reigning Mister Wood Chip, Tristram Woodman, was present to hand over his crown and title to the new Little Mister Wood Chip, Gabriel Wilson, age 8, who sang “The Worm Song.”

Alizabeth Clark, age 8, became the new Little Miss Wood Chip after singing “You Can Count on Me.” All the other participants became Princesses and Prince for their excellent performances: Susanna Van Amberg, age 7, recited “The Acrobats” by Shel Silverstein, Kayla Brewer, age 7, sang “Over the Rainbow,” and Kayden Jolicoeur, age 7, recited “Woodchuck.” Jackson Medoff, Little Mr. Wood Chip 2015, and Max LaPointe of 2014, were also introduced to the audience.

The foot stomping and hand clapping got started with Blue Grass and folk tunes provided by the Pulled Together Band made up of Katie Tressler, Mike Frisch, and Mike Schrader. After the contest, the crowd was delighted with the electrifying performance by Triple C Dance Team, a clogging group from Skowhegan. They were invited to perform their fancy foot work in order to keep clogging as part of the event, a tradition started by Rodney Richard, one of the founders of the original Logging Museum. As Richard also used to arrange for Blue Grass music for entertainment, everyone was thrilled to have the Pulled Together Band return to provide the music, while the audience joined in the singing.

Everyone celebrated the continuation of the traditional Wood Chip Contest, begun by Lucille Richard in 1985, by partaking of cake, lemonade and iced tea, which rounded off an evening of good down-home fun.

The following day during the Logging Parade, floats showcased the current winners of the Wood Chip Contest and the cloggers, while past Wood Chips and friends carried a banner. The cloggers and band then performed at the Logging Festival, where Little Miss Wood Chip made an appearance as well.

Thanks to Keep’s Corner Café, Sunrise View Farm, Mike Koob, Bill and Christine Vaughan, Paul Steward, and many others for helping to make the events of the weekend such a success.