Foothills Fest brings together local music, food, entertainment this Saturday

FARMINGTON - A fun day of festivities is planned for this Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Farmington Fairgrounds.

Hosted by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, the first Foothills Fest will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Live music from a variety of local musicians will be performing throughout the day, various demonstrations will be given, food trucks will provide an assortment of delicious food and a beer and wine garden will offer a selection of beverages. There will be several artisans and businesses exhibiting their services and goods and various entertainment will take place throughout the day.

A 60-foot long inflatable obstacle course will be at the fairgrounds, as well as corn hole, a petting zoo, a kid's art wall and a number of crafters and vendors.

Musical performances include Mark Gentle from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., Crime Scene from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Travis Cyr from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and The Usual Suspects from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Demonstrations will be held all day in the Starbird Building, beginning with pigeon racing by Scott Landry at 10:30 a.m. Robin's Flower Pot will hold a gardening demonstration at 11 p.m. and Russell Black will talk beekeeping at 12 p.m. Rainbow Alternatives will host a reflexology lesson at 12:30 p.m. and Ashley Montgomery will discuss healthy snack options at 2 p.m. Justa Alpaca Farm will have alpacas outdoors beginning at 3 p.m.

Local emergency responders will also be at the fairgrounds. A K-9 police dog demonstration will be held at 1 p.m. while the Farmington Police Department will have special "beer googles" that simulate intoxication to demonstrate its impact on motor skills.

A number of other groups will have a presence at the festival, including Stanley Steamers, North Woods Law, the National Guard with a Humvee and Stormy from WCSH6.

Entry to Foothills Fest is $5, children 12 and under free. A live broadcast of the festival will be provided throughout the day by WKTJ. The festival is being sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank and Skowhegan Savings Bank.