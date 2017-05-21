For Foster Tech students, Logger’s Meet more than a championship

HOULTON - On May 11 and 12, up and coming forestry folks from around the state of Maine gathered for the 41st annual Logger's Meet. The Foster Career and Technical Education Center's forestry program contains students from Mt. Blue, Spruce Mountain, Mt. Abram and Rangeley High Schools.

For the forestry departments across the state, the Loggers Meet is the holy grail of the lumber land. The meet showcases contestants ability to chop, saw and throw their way to victory. In addition to physical exerting events, knowledge particular to the forestry field is tested.

Rod Spiller and Chris Maxim teach students not only forestry for future job talents of the trade, but put an emphasis on work ethic and safety while doing so.

"We focus on what needs to be known for these students in the work place," Spiller said. "The knowledge of forestry like this can go a long way. Also, incorporating a family environment is important, but safety remains our biggest concern."

Chris Maxim was in the program 30 years ago and recalls his Logger Meet fondly.

"It's the closest thing to a Championship in this type of program," Maxim explains. "It's great because it challenges our students in particular skills they'll need later in jobs. Not just how to use a saw, but when and where."

What the instructors were most proud of, was their team winning the Sportsmanship award. Many of the same sportsmanship qualities, Spiller and Maxim believe, are paramount in prepping them for the real world workplace. The family friendly focus Spiller discussed wasn't lost on forestry phenoms Denesha Begin of Mt. Abram, or teammate Allie Emery who attends Mt. Blue. Begin and Emery won first prize in the Cookie Cut event at the Loggers Meet.

"Those two gals won the Cookie Cut easily," Maxim beamed. "Their control and precision were on point."

For both queens of the cut, their jubilation came from learning the trade, and less the result.

"We're the new generation to get to fix what's broken," Begin said. "The greatest thing was being able to build a family bond with others in the program and the event."

"I was proud considering we were two of the three girls there." Emery added. "Anyone interested in this field, I'd suggest to just do it. Don't be scared, they really shape the class to you."

The forestry program is not only establishing skills for future jobs, they're doing it in a way to help the community. Cutting through the heat of a 90 degree day, the students and instructors cleared dead trees and brush at the Scott Paul Memorial Veteran's Park in Strong. Prettying it up for the summer season.

"It's hard to get volunteers these days," Spiller added. "The students are required to have 350 hours related to the curriculum, so we thought we might as well improve local areas where we can."

Despite the recent headlines, both instructors remain optimistic about the state of forestry jobs in Maine.

"You tend to only hear the sad stories, like mills closing," Maxim explained. "you never hear the good stuff where more jobs are becoming available and local companies are continuing to make advancements in the field."

The forestry department at Foster Tech continues to adapt their class work to the ever-changing forestry field for any interested.

"To the kids out there," Spiller concluded. "Come check out the program for a day and see if it's right for you."

Foster Tech Logger Meet results:

Pulp throw for accuracy- AJ Wilbur, Ben Rackliff, Darren Curtis, Zac Clark: 1st place

Pulp throw for distance- Ben Rackliff, Robert Ladd, AJ Wilbur: 1st place

Cookie Cut- Allie Emery, Denesha Begin: 1st place

Precision Bucking- Darren Curtis: 2nd place

Log Roll- Darren Curtis, Ben Rackliff, AJ Wilbur, Robert Ladd: 2nd place

Cookie Stack - Zac Clark: 4th place

Cross Cut Relay - Ben Rackliff, AJ Wilbur, Courtney Grundy, Allie Emery: 4th place

Tree Identification - Allie Emery, Ben Rackliff: 2nd place

Log Scaling - Denesha Begin, Allie Emery: 2nd place

Chainsaw Troubleshooting- Zac Clark, AJ Wilbur: 3rd place

Game of Logging-individual- AJ Wilbur: 4th place

Logging-team- Robert Ladd (tree felling), Courtney Grundy (bore station), Denesha Begin (spring pole): 3rd place

Axe Throw- Ben Rackliff, AJ Wilbur, Robert Ladd: 3rd place

Dot Split- Courtney Grundy, Darren Curtis: 4th place

Loader Competition- Zac Clark, Robert Ladd: 4th place

Skidder Competition- AJ Wilbur, Robert Ladd: 3rd place