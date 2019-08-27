For the love of the lake

WILTON - Wynn and Sandy Muller spend much of their time cruising around Wilson Lake. But most often, the cruises are less about recreation and more about education. Now, the Mullers are being recognized for their efforts by the Natural Resources Council of Maine, with the chance of winning the People's Choice Award through an online voting system.

"When we first moved to Wilton it became clear that we didn't know how to protect the lake. So we went looking for the that information," Wynn Muller said.

The Mullers had never experienced lakeside living before moving to Wilton in 1987.

"I had no idea that the laundry soap I was using was bad for the lake," Sandy said.

Several years later, Friends Of Wilson Lake came to formation and the Mullers jumped at the chance to get involved. After a short time, Wynn became president of the club and the couple is still significantly active with the group today. Following their own path of education, the Mullers spearheaded the LakeSmart program which educates lakeside property owners and evaluates those properties for conscientious lifestyles.

"Lakes are a living entity, just like humans, but they're around much longer than we are and we have to protect that," Wynn said.

Wilson Lake was declared a "Gold Status" lake in 2009 by the national LakeSmart program, meaning that at the time the lake had at least 15 percent LakeSmart properties. Sandy reported that now, ten years later, Wilson Lake boasts 40 percent LakeSmart homes.

"The Mullers have been a dynamic duo in promoting the health of Wilson Lake and Maine lakes in general. Through the decades, they have devoted their talents, time and appreciation of science to building community awareness (and taking action!) to protect Maine lakes," FOWL President Rob Lively wrote in his nomination.

The Mullers were chosen from a pool of 40 nominations as on of the top five candidates for the award.

In addition to numerous educational programs that the Mullers have helped organize, the couple also volunteers to give boat rides around the lake, both during the Blueberry Festival as well as other special events such as the Chamber of Commerce BBQ.

"They all get to see the loons and the eagles and the plants, just teaching people about all of these things feels so good," Sandy said.

The couple has helped bring attention to the value of loons in Wilson Lake with an educational loons and lakes program for third graders. They also helped develop and install a research buoy in the middle of Wilson Lake that measures temperatures and dissolved oxygen year round.

To cast a vote for the Mullers or a different candidate, click here. Polls will close Sept. 9. For those who wish to place a vote over the phone, call (207) 430-0106 and leave the name of your vote. Winners will be announced at the People's Choice Award at NRCM's Conservation Leadership Awards event this fall.