Former assistant coach to lead UMF men’s soccer

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington's soccer season is looking forward to some changes this fall with the recent hiring of Blake Hart.

Hart has worked as assistant coach for the NCAA Division III men's program for the last three years under two different people- most recently Nathan Kronewetter who resigned from the position earlier this summer to return to a position in Rhode Island.

"I've learned a lot working under them- both things I liked and didn't like," Hart said.

A graduate of Mt. Blue High School, Hart has been a long-time fan of the program, admiring the hard work he saw from a distance.

"I always knew about the program and the culture of it and I wanted to be a part of it," Hart said. "I wanted to be a part of the UMF pride."

With the return of students in just a few weeks, Hart will have the opportunity to work with a team that he started out working with as assistant three years ago. The seniors were some of Hart's first athletes and he said he's looking forward to leading such a strong core group.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how the men have developed since last year. I want to push past our success from last year," he said.

Hart has a degree in Sports Administration from Castleton University.