Former Bass Shoe building fire evacuates 20

WILTON - An electrical fire that started this afternoon caused considerable smoke and water damage to the former Bass Shoe building located at 284 Main Street; the fire was deemed accidental electrical by the Fire Marshall on site.

Wilton Fire and Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said the call came at 12:15 p.m. for a fire located outside the multi-unit building, the caller said the fire was heading toward the building. One of the large transformers on the Wilson Stream side of the building had reportedly shorted out, causing the sparks.

"It went right up and into the fourth floor of the building," Dunham said.

The building, owned by Randy Cousineau, is home to 10 apartments and 10 businesses, including Calzolaio Pasta Co., Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and others. The fourth floor is residential.

Dunham said their team, along with departments from Farmington, Jay, Chesterville, New Sharon, Weld, East Dixfield and Livermore Falls, had to cut into the roof of the building to access the fire. They were able to extinguish the flames at 2:30 p.m.

Roughly 20 people had to evacuate the building according to Dunham. There were no injuries and insurance agency representatives were on site by the time Dunham left the scene.