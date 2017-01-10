Former College Transitions students share their successes

LIVERMORE FALLS - Former College Transitions students returned to Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education recently to encourage the current College Transitions class. While sharing experiences about their journey into college, they gave advice and support to current students while praising the program.

Among the alumni were two former Verso employees who lost their jobs in December of 2015.

“If I had left Verso and gone directly into college, I would not be in college now. This program helped me to be college ready. I thought I was college ready after getting laid off, but I wasn’t,” said Stephen Hiscock of Wilton. Hiscock is currently attending Central Maine Community College and is in the Automotive Tech/Parts and Service Program.

Former Verso employee Alan Chretien encouraged College Transitions students to ask for help in school, advocate for themselves and sit in the front of the class. Chretien is now a student at Kennebec Valley Community College in the Electrical Lineworker Program.

Sherri Jewell of Livermore Falls spoke about her dream of becoming a small business owner.

“I knew I was tired of working dead-end jobs, with no satisfaction, success or becoming self-sufficient….While attending the College Transitions Program, I increased my Accuplacer scores in English, math, algebra and writing,” Jewell said. She has two more classes at Central Maine Community College and then she will graduate with a degree in Business Administration.

The College Transitions program provides a bridge into college for those wanting to attend, but struggling with where to start. Students attending the CT program improve writing, math and technology skills, while receiving help with the FAFSA, scholarship opportunities and college enrollment. Once a student completes College Transitions, they earn a credit to Central Maine Community College or the University of Maine at Augusta.

New classes start on Jan. 23 at Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education, located at 9 Cedar Street in Livermore Falls. Call Michelle at 897-6406 for questions about the program and sign up today.