Former educator finds passion in health coaching

FARMINGTON - A longtime educator from Regional School Unit 9 is finding a new way to help the community after retiring from the district, continuing to focus on her favorite subject: health.

Kathleen Kerr, who taught various styles of health education with RSU 9 for 18 years, has decided to shift her target audience to address the needs of adults in the area. Kerr worked in a wide range of positions during her time in the school district with students in sixth grade through twelfth, all with an emphasis of leading a healthy lifestyle. Prior to youth, Kerr worked at Franklin Memorial Hospital, first as an office assistant and later in the field of women's health. With 38 years of experience in the field, Kerr said she knew she was ready to take the next step.

"I just knew I had something else in me," she said.

That 'something' was the development of her new health coaching business- Katherine Kerr, Certified Health Coach. Kerr said she aims to draw on what her clients already know about themselves- focusing less on teaching, and more on a collaborative empowerment.

"Instead of teaching and preaching, it's about stepping back and letting people divulge what they already know. It's about meeting people where they're at," she said.

Kerr said that could be anything from hiking together, to redoing their home pantries, to taking a tour of the grocery store.

"Bike, walk, hike ... I'll do whatever with people," she said. "I want to help people be the best they can be as they get ready to move into their senior years."

