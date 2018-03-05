Former Mt. Blue student brings professional chef experience to Foster Tech

FARMINGTON - Students in the Culinary Arts program at Foster Career and Technical Education Center had the opportunity to learn from a professional chef last week, and one who started out in the same place as them.

Shelby Stevens, a 2004 graduate of Mt. Blue High School, revisited her old classroom (albeit renovated) last week to share her experience with students in Sean Minear's culinary class.

Stevens began her culinary career in Minear's program- going on to become an award-winning chef in some of the region's finest restaurants.

"She came in, she had a plan, had a goal and just went for it. She was one of the best students I ever had," Minear said.

Since her days cooking under the watchful eye of Minear, Stevens went on to study at the New England Culinary Institute before becoming co-executive chef of Natalie's in Camden. Her visit last week wasn't the first time Stevens collaborated with her former teacher. Several years ago the two teamed up to bring Mt. Blue students to Camden for a night out to Steven's kitchen.

"The meal was amazing. We had kids who had never been to a sit down restaurant before," Minear said.

Not only that, but Minear organized a trip to visit a nearby beach- an experience that some students had never had before.

"Shelby helped make all that possible," he said.

Stevens put together a six course menu for the students, complete with fine-dining level mocktails.

For her recent visit, Stevens again went above and beyond. Together with Minear, the chef educators planned an elaborate fine dining menu for the students- using recipes straight from Natalie's. The students worked together, under the tutelage of Stevens, to make the meal before sitting down together to enjoy the food.

Not only did the students learn new French phrases and innovating lobster-cracking methods- they also got to hear about life in a real kitchen. Minear said the lab was about learning the real life facts of the restaurant business- what it means to be "in the weeds," and what it takes to get out.

"I last worked in a nice restaurant 26 years ago and I still have nightmares about being in the weeds," Minear said. "Work smart. That's what this is about."