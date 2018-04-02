Former Wilton man pleads guilty to manslaughter

AUGUSTA - A 26-year-old former Wilton man pleaded guilty to manslaughter today after an incident that took place two years ago resulting in the death of 23-year-old Michael Reis of New Sharon.

The case was moved to the Kennebec County Superior Court after a Franklin County jury found itself deadlocked on a murder charge in October 2017.

Timothy Danforth, represented by attorneys Sarah Glynn and Jeffrey Wilson, will be sentenced on the reduced charge of manslaughter on April 18.

The case began with a dispute over a $200 debt owed for an ounce of marijuana.

According to Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis, the money was promised to Timothy Danforth's father, Robert Danforth, from then 18-year-old Zachary Uhlman of Wilton. After several weeks passed with no mention of the money, a conversation via text messages began to escalate and encompass additional individuals. A full day of threats and insults ensued before the two parties that had formed decided to "settle it" with a meeting at the Wilson Lake Country Club, less than a mile from Robert Danforth's residence at 259 Weld Road.

When the Danforths did not show up at the golf course, Uhlman's party of six drove to the Danforth residence, parking out of sight and sending a neutral "mediator," Matthew Kerr, down the driveway. Witnesses reported hearing a gun shot as Kerr approached the house, speaking to the residents and announcing himself as he went. Shortly after, Michael Reis joined Kerr, with witnesses reporting that he walked slowly, with his hands raised in the air.

Soon after, in the early hours of June 1, 2016, a 9-1-1 call was made by Robert Danforth reporting that someone had been shot. Three shots had been fired by Timothy Danforth at Reis as he walked toward the home. Investigations showed that the first two shots were fired from a distance greater than two feet- the first into Reis' foot and the second into his thigh- while the third shot into his shoulder was fired from a closer range of 12 to 24 inches.

"It happened so quick," Timothy Danforth can be later heard on the 9-1-1 call.

Other individuals waiting in the car, including Uhlman, witnessed watching Kerr drag Reis' body back to the vehicle before he was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead due to blood loss.

Danforth's bail will remain in effect until the April 18 sentencing.