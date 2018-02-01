Former Wilton resident to be retried for murder in Augusta

FARMINGTON - A former Wilton man accused of shooting a man outside a home on the Weld Road will be retried for murder in Kennebec County later this year.

The trial of Timothy Danforth, 26 of Jay, for the murder of 24-year-old New Sharon resident Michael Reis ended in a mistrial last October, after a Franklin County jury told Justice William Stokes that they were deadlocked after two days of deliberations. The state was represented by Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis, while Danforth was represented by attorneys Sarah Glynn and Jeffrey Wilson.

Danforth was charged with murder in relation to the death of Reis outside of Danforth's residence on the Weld Road a year and a half ago. The incident at the residence, a trailer with an attached porch, is believed to stem from a daylong dispute revolving around a $200 debt connected to the loan of an ounce of marijuana. While the state has said that the shooting of Reis was one of intentional or knowing murder, the defense has argued that Danforth was acting in self-defense in the early morning hours of June 1, 2016.

The state contends that Reis was walking slowly with his hands raised when he approached the trailer porch occupied by Danforth, father Robert Danforth and a third man, Matthew Kerr, who were reportedly discussing a possible resolution to the daylong "war of words" that included insulting and/or threatening text messages flying between Robert Danforth and individuals associated with Zachary Uhlman, the Wilton resident that had been lent the marijuana a few weeks prior to the shooting. According to the state's witnesses, Timothy Danforth had shot Reis three times: one grazing shot atop the foot, one shot that traveled through the upper thigh and one shot into Reis' shoulder; the latter two shots are believed to have caused Reis' death due to blood loss.

Danforth had not acted with fear, Ellis had said in his closing statement, but was carrying out his previous promise, as testified to by some of the witnesses, that he would shoot the next person that stepped onto his property.

Wilson and Glynn, however, contested that the state had proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt. They repeatedly pointed to inconsistencies in the statements given by the state's witnesses, which ranged from subjects such as the amount of alcohol consumed to who had placed golf clubs and wrenches in the vehicle of Kayla Gordon - the woman who drove Reis, Uhlman, Kerr and two others to the Danforth residence - items that the defense has maintained were weapons. In regards to Kerr's testimony, Wilson called the jury's attention to a previous statement given to lead investigator Jennifer King by Kerr in which he switched the positions of Robert Danforth and Timothy Danforth on the porch; Kerr's in-court testimony was that Robert Danforth was by the trailer door, while Timothy Danforth was near the grill and the shotgun. Kerr's statement to King, Wilson argued, went toward substantiating a claim made by Robert Danforth in 9-1-1 calls that he had been pushing the unknown man (Reis) off the porch prior to the shooting.

Timothy Danforth had fired multiple warning shots throughout the evening, Wilson said during his closing argument, including after the golf course non-meeting, in which Uhlman walked up the Danforth residence and shouted; as the six people drove past the residence; and a single blast as Kerr walked down the driveway. Timothy Danforth had also yelled a warning to not step foot on his property, he said.

After the jury declared itself to be deadlocked on Oct. 2, 2017, Justice Stokes declared a mistrial due to manifest necessity, with the agreement of both state and defense. In an order dated Jan. 30, Stokes said that the venue of the trial would be changed to "facilitate the selection of a jury" with the agreement of both parties.

The trial has been transferred to Kennebec County Superior Court and will be held at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in early April, with the trial beginning on April 9.

Danforth has been out on bail without reported incident since November 2016.