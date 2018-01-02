Forster Mill abatement on schedule

WILTON - The selectboard met Tuesday night to firm up the date of the annual town meeting and hear updates from town manager Rhonda Irish.

The town's annual meeting is scheduled for June 18 to be held at Academy Hill School. Nomination papers for town official positions, including a seat on the selectboard as well as the school board, will be available March 2 and due April 13. More updates will follow as to the details of the open positions.

Irish reported there are no updates at this time on the work of asbestos removal at the Forster Mill building. EnviroVantage, who was awarded the abatement work as well as the demolition work to follow, has been completing safety training requirements over the past two weeks, but is expected to be on track with the timeline. The company signed a contract with the town stating that substantial completion of the work be shown by Jan. 12 with a total completion date of Jan. 26. Irish said there have been no indications or reports that they are behind schedule.