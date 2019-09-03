Forster Mill Building demolition officially completed

WILTON - The Board of Selectpersons approved a change of location for the Wilton Farmer's Market next summer, bringing the event into the heart of downtown, dependent upon Planning Board approval. A group of local farmers presented the request to the board after taking the reins from the Black family who have been organizing the market for the last two years.

"We talked to all the business owners and got a big response," owner of Dreamin' Fahm Faith Jones said.

The market will be held in McGillicuddy Park Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June through Oct.

Selectman David Leavitt raised concern for the limited parking in that area of Main Street, but Jones reported a total of 30 spots in the vicinity and pointed out that most shoppers only stay twenty minutes or so. She said they ran the idea by Wilton Chief of Police Heidi Wilcox who agreed it most likely wouldn't be a problem.

Select Chair Keith Swett inquired about any town ordinances for the use of public places, which Town Manager Rhonda Irish said would be treated the same as any of the other public parks in town, which are all available for rent. In addition to town regulations such as no smoking and vacating the property by 10 p.m., each vendor is required to follow state market regulations and their own particular licensing regulations.

"Anything that draws people into town is positive," Swett said.

Following a discussion about a potential moratorium on Public Service Corporation projects, the board voted to send an adjusted request to a special town meeting next month.

After clarifying the language, Selectman Tom Saviello proposed an "Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium" go to a town vote. Both Swett and Leavitt voiced the favor of combining the vote with November's referendum, but a special town meeting on Oct. 1 was passed 3-2 with Saviello, Tiffany Maiuri and Phil Hilton voting in favor and Swett and Leavitt against.

Finally, Irish reported that the Forster Mill Building demolition was officially completed on Friday, Aug. 23. The project was accomplished as determined in the contract, though it did run three days past contract, Irish said. The board had the option of charging the company $500 each day that they ran past contract, but decided against it based on the amount of work done.

"The extra work of securing the site and leveling it out makes it even, I think. They did additional work above and beyond," Leavitt said.

The next steps will be to finalize all of the paperwork which could take up to two months, Irish said. The town can't look toward selling the site until the closeout is final.