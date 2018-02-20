Forster Mill demolition: No wrecking ball, but underway

WILTON - After three years of paper work, preparations and other behind the scenes efforts, contractors have officially begun the process of demolishing the Forster Manufacturing Co. building.

The mill was acquired by the town in the spring of 2015, after foreclosing on it for unpaid taxes. Several months later Town Manager Rhonda Irish submitted the first grant for an evaluation of the building. With the ball rolling, environmental consultants were hired for handling the large amount of asbestos that was discovered throughout the building.

"The biggest thing has been making sure we get all of the hazardous material removed before starting the demo work," Irish said.

The bid for the asbestos removal was awarded to EnviroVantage, who has been making progress on the job for the last several months. The company was also awarded the job of demolition, an advantage in the eyes of the overseers of the project.

"It's been a luxury to have the same contractor for both projects. The foreman has really gotten to know the site at this point," Irish said.

Demolition kicked off Tuesday morning, beginning on the inside of the building. About two thirds of the building will eventually be completely gone, leaving the brick portion that crosses over Wilson Stream and the cement foundation. Because of this, contractors need to be sure the structure is stable before starting the work of tearing down.

"There is no wrecking ball. Some days people will be able to see what's going on and other days they won't," Irish said.

The project will be worked on Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to take two months, however, the contract allows three for completion. The work is expected to bring a significant amount of bustle to Depot Street, with trucks hauling material off site. Measures will be taken to diminish the amount of dust and contractors are working to recycle as much material as possible.

As for the future of the 250,000 square-foot lot, Irish said it remains unknown.

"Nothing will happen right away. Some people have said they want a park, or a parking lot or maybe something for economic development. It's such a big space I think people are having a hard time imagining what it could be," Irish said.