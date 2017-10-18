Forster Mill demolition project to begin no later than May 15

WILTON - Town officials will begin taking bids for the demolition of the Forster Manufacturing Co. mill building this week after sending out 24 packets to interested companies and advertising the job in the local media.

Wilton acquired Forster mill in the spring of 2015, foreclosing on the property after it became clear that its owner, Wilton Recycling LLC, a company owned by Adam Mack, was not going to resume demolishing the structure. The original, privately-organized demolition of the building stalled in July 2011 after site tests revealed unhealthy levels of airborne asbestos.

A meeting for those submitting bids will be held at the mill on Nov. 2 to give them a better idea of the project at hand. Representatives from Ransom Consulting Inc. will give the tour to bidders, answering any questions about the project. Final submissions are due Nov. 16 for the process of approval by selectpersons at the Nov. 21 meeting. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said the actual work of demolition can begin as soon as the asbestos is completely removed, which is required to be complete by Feb. 1.

She noted that many contractors prefer not to work in the riskier winter weather and may decide to wait for the season to pass, but whoever takes on the project will be contracted to begin demolition no later than May 15.

A new page on the town's website provides updated information on the project, with access to documents such as test results, bid prospects and designs. The page can be found by clicking here or by going to wiltonmaine.org and clicking on Departments and then Forster Mill EPA Brownfield Project.