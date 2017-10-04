Forster mill demolition request for proposals likely going out next week

WILTON - Town officials anticipate that requests for bids to demolish the former Forster Manufacturing Co. mill on Depot Street will go out next week, following a review by the appropriate agencies.

The request of proposals would be submitted by Ransom Consulting, Inc., the environmental engineering firm that has been working with the town on the property. Wilton acquired Forster mill in the spring of 2015, foreclosing on the property after it became clear that its owner, Wilton Recycling LLC, a company owned by Adam Mack, was not going to resume demolishing the structure. The original, privately-organized demolition of the building stalled in July 2011 after site tests revealed unhealthy levels of airborne asbestos. Much, although not all, of the asbestos was abated through a Department of Environmental Protection-funded project back in 2012, when the mill was still under private ownership.

Over the past two years, the town has arranged for Phase I and II assessments utilizing Environment Protection Agency grant and other funds, as well as an inventory of potentially hazardous waste within the 112-year-old mill. A significant amount of asbestos remains in the building, including in floor tiles, wall paneling and the roof.

The town successfully applied for a $200,000, no-interest loan through the Maine office of Community Development's Brownfield program; residents provided permission to appropriate up to $300,000 in additional funds at a special town meeting in June.

Bid documents for the demolition would be submitted to the EPA and DEP, a process that Town Manager Rhonda Irish said is not expected to take long. As soon as Ransom Consulting is cleared by those agencies, it will advertise a request for proposals with an eye toward opening bids 30 days after that.

Of primary concern is the freestanding, south-facing wall left over from the 2011 demolition. Another priority is to fill in floor drains that lead directly to Wilson Stream. Sediment on the banks of the stream has been tested and shown no spike in contamination levels, but the drains will be filled in with concrete as an extra precaution. Asbestos would be removed from the building.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of a New Holland tractor from Beauregard Equipment of Scarborough at the cost of $39,686 for the water and wastewater treatment departments. That will replace a 1974 John Deere tractor that is not in compliance with Department of Labor standards. The funds to purchase the tractor will come from equal parts contingency, water and wastewater treatment budgets.

The board also approved the resignation of Michael LeBlanc from the planning board. Alternate member Norman Hulbert was appointed as a full-time member.