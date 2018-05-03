Forster Mill demolition to be completed May 11

WILTON - Selectpersons were given an update from Town Manager Rhonda Irish on the former Forster Mill building, leading to debate on the agreed upon date of completion for the project.

The mill, which served as the home for an automobile fabric supplier, a factory for wood products and the manufacturer of plastic cutlery over the past 114-plus years, was acquired by Wilton in 2015. The town foreclosed on the property, most recently owned by Adam Mack through Wilton Recycling LLC, for unpaid taxes and began arranging site assessments. Those assessments lay the groundwork for the town to arrange for the hiring of an environmental consulting firm and later award bids to remove asbestos and demolish four sections: approximately 50 percent of the site.

An initial contract was awarded to EnviroVantage to remove remaining asbestos and other material from the site. That contract was increased by $21,330, to a total of $48,225, after additional asbestos was found under panels in the mill. The company was then awarded a second contract to demolish four sections of the mill, for $372,689. The project has been overseen by Ransom Consulting, with the contract clearly stating the company had three months to complete the demolition.

Selectperson Keith Swett questioned the official start date of the demolition, wondering if the contract needed to be granted an extension or if the project fell into the three month requirement.

"I'm not questioning the quality of the work they have done, I just want to make sure we are sticking to the contract," he said.

The confusion revolved around what qualified as the start of demolition, whether it began when windows and panels started being removed in Jan., or if the official start followed that.

"The abatement had to be completed before demolition could start," Irish said.

Due to the fact that contractors discovered additional asbestos after beginning some demolition, more abatement had to be done.

Selectpersons agreed that because of this incident, the project aligns with the three month requirement and an extension does not need to be granted. The demolition of the four parts of the mill is expected to be completed by May 11. Irish said she would like to schedule a walk through workshop to discuss ideas for the space at some point later this summer.