Forster mill demolition to begin Tuesday

WILTON - The end of an era will begin Tuesday, Feb. 20, as the demolition of the Forster Manufacturing Co., mill officially commences at 8 a.m.

The mill, which served as the home for an automobile fabric supplier, a factory for wood products and the manufacturer of plastic cutlery over the past 114-plus years, was acquired by Wilton in 2015. The town foreclosed on the property, most recently owned by Adam Mack through Wilton Recycling LLC, for unpaid taxes and began arranging site assessments. Those assessments lay the groundwork for the town to arrange for the hiring of an environmental consulting firm and later award bids to remove asbestos and demolish four sections: approximately 50 percent of the site.

An initial contract was awarded to EnviroVantage to remove remaining asbestos and other material from the site. That contract was increased by $21,330, to a total of $48,225, after additional asbestos was found under panels in the mill. That process is finishing up now; according to Town Manager Rhonda Irish, one of the final steps is the removal of 400-plus windows prior to the actual demolition begins.

A second contract, to demolish four sections of the mill, was also awarded to low-bidding EnviroVantage for $372,689. That process, which is being overseen by the town's environmental consultant, Ransom Consulting, will begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. The demolition, which will not include the concrete below the structure, must be complete within three months.

The demolition is being funded through a combination of previously-approved undesignated funds, a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency and an interest-free loan through the Department of Economic and Community Development's Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund program.