Foster Tech students recognized

November 23, 2019

Blue Day award recipients at the Foster Career and Technical Center. In the front row, left to right, is: Nate Rosie, Jennell Allen, Logan Harvell and Isabelle Rogers. In the second row, left to right, is: Katie Holmes, Jacob Smith, Shelby Iverson, Jessie Johnson, Deirdre O’Neil. In the third row, left to right, is: Hunter Donald, Eddie Hebert, James Meryhew, Joe Moore and Rhys Howard.

FARMINGTON - Foster Career and Technical Center is proud to announce their first semester Program Recognition Award recipients. Students from each program were recognized for their outstanding work ethic and leadership skills.

Awards are divided between Blue and Gold Day students. Blue day recipients included Nate Rosie, Building Construction; Jennell Allen, Commercial Arts; Logan Harvell, Employability Skills; Isabelle Rogers, Digital Media; Katie Holmes, Pre-Engineering; Jacob Smith, Certified Nurses Assistant; Shelby Iverson, Early Childhood Occupations; Jessie Johnson, Culinary Arts Program; Deirdre O’Neil, Plumbing; Hunter Donald, Composites; Eddie Hebert, Forestry; James Meryhew, Computer Technology; Joe Moore, Franklin Savings Bank; Rhys Howard, Metal Fabrication.

Gold day recipients included Hunter Meeks, Plumbing/HVAC; Emily Willett, Culinary Arts; Summer Fay, Firefighting; Hannah Holland, Early Childhood Occupations; Kali Howard, Biotechnology; Eli Mason, Employability Skills; Cade Tooker, Composites; Logan Holmes, Digital Media; Alena Knox, Franklin Savings Bank; Katrina Sprague, Business Academy; Jeremy Freier, Building Construction; Drake Tyler, Computer Technology; Tatiana Carpenter, Automotives; Jackson Eustis, Commercial Arts; Madison Phelps, Certified Nurses Assistant; Laura Gunter, Forestry.

Following the ceremony, all Foster Tech students enjoyed a barbecue lunch prepared by the Culinary Arts Program students.

In the front row, left to right, is: Hunter Meeks, Emily Willett, Summer Fay, Hannah Holland and Kali Howard. In the second row, left to right, is: Eli Mason, Cade Tooker, Logan Holmes, Alena Knox, Katrina Sprague, Jeremy Freier. In the third row, left to right, is: Drake Tyler, Tatiana Carpenter, Jackson Eustis, Madison Phelps and Laura Gunter.

