Four charged in connection with jail contraband investigation

FARMINGTON - A New Sharon man has been arrested and three other people have been charged in relation to an alleged effort to bring drug contraband into Franklin County Detention Center, following an investigation by the sheriff's office.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Christopher Coulter, 41 of New Sharon, an inmate of FCDC, was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release and one charge of trafficking in prison contraband, all Class C felonies, as well as misdemeanor criminal attempt. Coulter was in jail while awaiting trial on a domestic violence charge as part of a Maine State Police case, Nichols said Monday afternoon.

Others charged in relation to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation include Anthony Ellis, 47 of New Sharon, for trafficking in prison contraband, a Class C felony; Jessica Powers, 35 of New Vineyard, for misdemeanor criminal attempt; and Forrest Greenman, 44 of Farmington, for misdemeanor unlawful possession of a scheduled drug. All three of the individuals were outside the jail, Nichols said, but are alleged to have acted as accomplices to facilitate the delivery of contraband into FCDC.

The contraband in question is alleged to be Suboxone, Nichols said. Suboxone is primarily prescribed to assist in opioid abuse recovery, but is itself an opioid and therefore addictive.

Nichols said that the investigation began last month, after FCDC Lt. John Donald, the assistant jail administrator, received information on Feb. 12 that drug contraband had been brought into the jail. FCSO Lt. David St. Laurent and Detective Stephen Charles took information Donald had collected and began investigating, conducting a number of interviews in and out of FCDC. That investigation culminated with this week's arrests.

All four individuals charged in relation to the alleged contraband ring are scheduled to appear in court on April 24.