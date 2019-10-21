Four indicted for alleged gas station theft

FARMINGTON - Four men accused of stealing more than $100,000 utilizing fraudulent gas reward points were indicted on felony theft charges by the Franklin County grand jury Thursday.

Kevin Farrington, 19 of Jay; Zachary Armstrong, 19 of Wilton; Scott Lavoie, 54 of Wilton; and Preston Riley, 18 of Wilton; were all indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking. Those charges are Class B felonies, as the alleged thefts exceeded $10,000.

According to police, the alleged theft was perpetrated against Gould's Service Station by six employees: the four adults and two juveniles. According to arrest affidavits filed with the Franklin Court system by Wilton Police Officer Ethan Kyes, the investigation began in early March with a complaint from the owner of Gould's Service Station. Exxon Mobil had contacted the owner to inform him about allegedly fraudulently redeemed reward points, with the value of those points exceeding $100,000. The owner located receipts that he believe may have been involved in fraud: each reflected large purchases of propane at close to zero real-money cost.

Kyes began investigating the various elements of the rewards program and the business, determining that the total value of redeemed reward points claimed at the service station was in excess of $100,000. In May, Kyes received information from Exxon Mobile regarding the Internet Protocol addresses used to set up reward cards connected to the alleged theft.

Kyes used those IP addresses to locate local-area addresses and then interviewed employees of the service station. Per the affidavit filed by Kyes, a number of those individuals admitted to their own and other's culpability.

The four men and one juvenile was arrested in relation to the alleged theft. Another juvenile was issued a summons.

According to the District Attorney's Office, both juveniles previously admitted to misdemeanors through the juvenile court system in relation to the case.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.